Hotstar Specials’ Aarya, is a family crime drama that has recently won many hearts across the country. It follows the story of a mother drawn to crime. A recently released reimagined animated video narrates the story of Aarya as a true warrior caught in the biggest dilemma of her life

Hotstar Specials’ Aarya, the family crime drama that has recently won the hearts of several fans and Bollywood celebrities across the country. The series throws light on the character’s (Aarya) journey through her life and the decisions that she, as a mother, had to take when the family’s business fell upon her shoulders. A recently released reimagined animated video narrates the story of Aarya as a true warrior caught in the biggest dilemma of her life

Sushmita Sen said, “Aarya has reaffirmed by belief that being a mother is all about being a warrior and protecting your family by all means. Aarya carries so much pain, but she internalizes it all, to fight and save her children against all odds. This re-imagined animated video truly brings out the best of Aarya and highlights her journey from being a mother to a warrior”

Actors Sushmita Sen and Chandrachur Singh returned to the screen after a long hiatus. The show also features an ensemble cast of talented actors Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Raat Akeli Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte starrer promises a gripping thriller

Also Read: Taapsee and I will bring a unique, fresh pairing on screen: Tahir Raj Bhasin on Run Lola Run

Helmed by Ram Madhvani, the world of Hotstar Specials show Aarya starts with a loving wife & doting mother (Aarya), her reluctance to be involved in the illegal narcotics family business; whose life is suddenly turned upside down, her family is threatened and, in the quest to protect them she is forced to become the very person she always avoided. She realizes that to protect her family from criminals, she herself needs to become one!

Also Read: Gunjan Saxena, Ludo, A Suitable Boy among others films to release directly on Netflix

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App