'Aarya' directed by Ram Madhavani is a nine-episode web series which is an adaption of the dutch series 'Penonza', it has received plethora of positive feedback from Ms Sen's ardent fans and followers.

Ms. Sen’s fans have been ardently waiting to see her on the screen, Sushmita at her trailer launch said that she was only waiting for the right kind of script that could inspire her.

Talking about working with Sushmita, Ram Madhvani the director of the web series said that Ms. Sen has always been a star and that he was extremely eager to work with her. He further added that Ms. Sen had put her faith, and was ready to work with him only because she liked Neerja, directed by him.

Ms. Sen’s avid followers have been showering her with love and affection since the release of the web series today. Some of them have even called her the ‘God Mother’ of cinema. According to the viewers, the series starring, not only Sushmita Sen but also Sikander Kher is a breath of fresh air in the crime drama genre.

Comeback and how!! I had been waiting to watch @thesushmitasen back on screen and #Aarya is surely a treat to watch. She brings grace, grit and panache to the character and keeps you hooked to the show. A must watch over the weekend on @DisneyplusHSVIP — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 19, 2020

Just watched #Aarya on @DisneyplusHSVIP and it's just wow!!!! @thesushmitasen nailed with her performance ❤️❤️❤️ ..

Direction , screenplay , storyline was amazing ❤️❤️💯💯. Loved it .. ❤️😍😍 pic.twitter.com/YufyYf5NhM — Aditya Raj 🌼 (@Adityarj1662) June 19, 2020

