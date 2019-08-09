Aashik Aawara Bhojpuri full movie: Some of their movies are- Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher E Hindustan, Jai Veeru, Ram Lakhan, Patna Se Pakistan and many more.

Aashik Aawara Bhojpuri full movie: Bhojpuri movie Aashik Aawara has crossed 10 million views on Youtube. The Bhojpuri movie released on March 23 and has been directed by Satish Jain and stars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey in lead roles. The Bhojpuri romantic drama movie has been produced by Prem Rai and bankrolled under the banner Shreyash Films.

The Bhojpuri action drama movie of 2016 was a box office hit and minted crores of rupees for Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey. The duo has worked together in many movies together but this all started with Nirahua Hindustani franchise. The first movie of Amrapali Dubey was Nirahua Hindustani with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in 2014. The fans loved heir chemistry and hence the partnership prevailed.

In Amrapali Dubey’s five-year-long acting career she has made a name for herself and has worked with all the top Bhojpuri stars. Be it Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Rani Chaterejje, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and many more. On the other hand, Dinesh Lal Yadav started his acting career in 2006 with Chalat Musafir Moh Liyo Re.

On the work front, the duo will be next seen in Lallu Ki Laila. The trailer of the film released a few days back and has been loved by many. Some of the upcoming films of the duo are- Aaye Hum Baarat Leke, Patna Junction, Veery Yoddha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, and Tujhe Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

There have been speculations that the duo are dating but neither of the stars has come up and accepted their relationship in public. Fans love their offscreen and on screens chemistry. Check out some of their videos here:

