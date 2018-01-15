All is not well in the Bollywood tinsel town as fans favourite on-screen couple Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt might not share the screen space in Mohit Suri’s film Aashiqui 3. Despite the break up rumours, the duo had decided to prioritise their work commitments but it seems that the equations have changed for the worse. According to sources, Sidharth Malhotra has refused to work with Alia. The Aiyaari actor, who had recently also turned down a commercial with her, justified his decision by saying that he does not want to work with the same actor again.

After Sidharth’s exit from the film, film director Mohit Suri is considering Aashiqui 2 actor Aditya Roy Kapur opposite Alia Bhatt. “Aditya and Mohit are good friends. The actor was a part of Aashiqui 2 as well but since the third instalment is going to be a new story altogether, it won’t really matter if he is repeated as the male lead,” a close source to India.com revealed. Leading Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan had also been considered for the role but it seems it might be Aditya who might grab the final role as the actor has also been spotted outside Mohit Suri’s office.

Aashiqui 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor had earlier confirmed that she will not be a part of Aashiqui 3 and said, “I feel it would not be possible to be part of Aashiqui 3. I think it was pretty much the end of Rahul (played by Aditya Roy Kapoor) and Aarohi’s story. When he passes away, we culminate Aarohi’s story there. It did not make sense for us to be cast. It’s amazing they are continuing with it and both the films Aashiqui and Aashiqui 2 touched so many hearts and I am sure the third one will also do.” On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her film Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. She will also soon start prepping for her role in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra in which she will be sharing the screen-space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.