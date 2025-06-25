Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Aayush Sharma’s Back Injury On Ruslaan Set Leads to Two Surgeries : ‘Ignoring The Pain Was My Biggest Mistake’

Aayush Sharma’s Back Injury On Ruslaan Set Leads to Two Surgeries : ‘Ignoring The Pain Was My Biggest Mistake’

Aayush Sharma suffered a back injury during the shoot of Ruslaan, leading to two surgeries. He admitted ignoring the pain was a mistake. Now recovering, he credits his family’s support and vows to return stronger, urging others to listen to their bodies.

Aayush Sharma Undergoes Two Surgeries
Aayush Sharma Undergoes Two Surgeries

Published By: Shreyansh Dadsena
Last Updated: June 25, 2025 16:49:36 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Actor Aayush Sharma recently spoke about developing a serious back injury during the shooting of an action sequence in his film Ruslaan. Something that felt like normal soreness at first turned out to be something much more serious.

The actor disclosed that not heeding the pain was a costly blunder that resulted in not one, but two surgeries.

In an emotive Instagram post, Sharma revealed that the agony started during a physically challenging stunt, but he dismissed it, thinking that it would heal on its own. 

However, the pain persisted over time, becoming so severe that it hindered his ability to perform even simple actions, such as dancing, and manage basic tasks during the movie’s promotional activities.

“The biggest mistake that I made was neglecting the pain and waiting for it to cure by itself,” he confesses.

A Change in Mindset on Health

The ordeal compelled the actor to rethink his perception of wellness and fitness. “I used to think that good health was having a six-pack or being able to lift heavy weights.

But now I realize it’s all about how your body feels from inside,” he posted, calling on others to heed their bodies and respond in advance when anything does not feel right.

Family Support and a Son’s Support

During his recuperation, Sharma attributed his recovery to his wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, and his children, Ahil and Ayat, being his strongest support system.

He mentioned a heartwarming incident when his son informed him, “Papa, you heal fast… I need my Wolverine back,” a dialogue that touched his heart and spurred his recuperation. 

Gratitude to the Medical Team and Film Crew

Aayush also expressed sincere appreciation for the doctors and his Ruslaan crew, who stood by him during the difficult phase and adjusted filming schedules as needed.

Their patience, he said, played a key role in his healing process.

“I’m Coming Back Stronger,” Says Aayush Sharma

In his recent post on Instagram, Aayush Sharma shared about his Surgeries

Now officially on the path to recovery, Aayush ended his message with a promise to return stronger. “I’m coming back stronger. For you. For me. For all of it,” he wrote.

His journey serves as a powerful reminder that health is more than appearances—it’s about resilience, self-awareness, and healing from the inside out.

ALSO READ: For How Long Did Esha Gupta And Hardik Pandya Date? Actress Spills The Beans On Their Secret Relationship

Tags: aayush sharmaBollywoodlatest entertainment newsruslaan
Advertisement

More News

India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash
‘Heads Of State’ Fans Call It A Perfect Watch For The Weekend
Spirited Arguments, Not Spirits!’: Aman Lekhi Rebukes Lawyer’s Virtual Hearing Beer Act, Gujarat HC Initiates Contempt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?