Dairy brand Amul on Monday celebrated the COVID-19 recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan through a doodle, and the star thanked the company for ‘thinking about him in their unique poster campaign’.

Amul shared the new cartoon titled ‘Homecoming gift’ on Twitter on Monday evening. The doodle features the brand mascot checking out the mobile of the ‘Agneepath’ actor while he is seen seated on a recliner.

The poster also showcases a table aside from the recliner that shows the iconic Amul butter smeared on bread slices.

The ‘Don’ actor is seen sporting traditional kurta and a shawl while he keeps his mobile handy as the thumb on his hand is seen covered with butter.

The Amul mascot is seen sporting the iconic red frock with white polka dots as she puts her hand on the actor’s shoulder and looks into his mobile. The poster reads, “AB beats C!”

“#Amul Topical: Amitabh Bachchan returns home from the hospital!,” tweeted Amul with the cartoon. To which the megastar replied, ” Thank you AMUL for continuously thinking of me in your unique poster campaigns .. varshon se amul ne sammaanit kiya hai mujhe , ek saadhaaran shaqsiyat ko ‘amoolya’ bana diya tumne! (along with folded hands emoji).

On Sunday the ‘Sholay’ actor, who has been updating his fans about the health since he was admitted, said that he tested negative for COVID-19 and was going home.

The actor was admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, where had been admitted along with son Abhishek Bachchan on July 11, after testing positive for the virus.