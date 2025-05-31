‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan also spoke about his desire to stay active in his career until the very end, stating, “I hope that I die with my shoes on.”

After the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan is all set to make a strong comeback with his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 20, 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating the actor’s return to form.

In a recent interview, Aamir revealed that he will begin working on his long-awaited project, Mahabharat, after completing Sitaare Zameen Par. Known for his commitment to storytelling, Aamir referred to Mahabharat as his “dream project”, hinting that it holds immense personal and artistic significance for him.

Mahabharat Might Be Aamir Khan’s Final Film

Speaking with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan suggested that Mahabharat could potentially be the last project of his career. He expressed how emotionally and thematically rich the epic is, saying, “Layered hai, emotion hai, scale hai, har cheez hai usme. Har cheez jo duniya me hai woh aapko Mahabharat me milegi.”

Aamir Khan on Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Aamir also spoke about his desire to stay active in his career until the very end, stating, “I hope that I die with my shoes on.” However, he admitted that working on Mahabharat might evoke a sense of completion in him: “Shayad yeh karne ke baad mere andar woh emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna.”

The actor candidly opened up about the heartbreak he experienced after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha. Despite his high hopes, the film did not meet expectations at the box office. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij, but failed to resonate with audiences.

