Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan also spoke about his desire to stay active in his career until the very end, stating, “I hope that I die with my shoes on.”

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

Aamir Khan


After the underwhelming performance of Laal Singh Chadha, Aamir Khan is all set to make a strong comeback with his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The movie is scheduled for theatrical release on June 20, 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating the actor’s return to form.

In a recent interview, Aamir revealed that he will begin working on his long-awaited project, Mahabharat, after completing Sitaare Zameen Par. Known for his commitment to storytelling, Aamir referred to Mahabharat as his “dream project”, hinting that it holds immense personal and artistic significance for him.

Mahabharat Might Be Aamir Khan’s Final Film

Speaking with entrepreneur and content creator Raj Shamani, Aamir Khan suggested that Mahabharat could potentially be the last project of his career. He expressed how emotionally and thematically rich the epic is, saying, “Layered hai, emotion hai, scale hai, har cheez hai usme. Har cheez jo duniya me hai woh aapko Mahabharat me milegi.”

Aamir Khan on Leaving a Lasting Legacy

Aamir also spoke about his desire to stay active in his career until the very end, stating, “I hope that I die with my shoes on.” However, he admitted that working on Mahabharat might evoke a sense of completion in him: “Shayad yeh karne ke baad mere andar woh emotion aaye ki ab iske baad mujhe kuch nahi karna.”

The actor candidly opened up about the heartbreak he experienced after the failure of Laal Singh Chadha. Despite his high hopes, the film did not meet expectations at the box office. The movie starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya, Mona Singh, and Manav Vij, but failed to resonate with audiences.

ALSO READ: I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

Filed under

Aamir khan latest entertainment news Mahabharat

Paris Saint-Germain won t

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout,...
Aamir Khan

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing...
Aamir Khan with Shah Rukh

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan...
Smithsonian National Zoo

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter...
Jonathan Davino and Sydne

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained
Sydney Sweeney with Jonat

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout, Teenage Sensation Désiré Doué Shines

PSG Crush Inter Milan 5-0 To Lift First Ever Champions League Trophy In Historic Rout,...

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan...

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter Causes Panic

Washington DC: Chaos Ensues At Smithsonian National Zoological Park After False Report Of Active Shooter...

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime...

Entertainment

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth