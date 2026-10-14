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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20

‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has taken a sarcastic dig at Bigg Boss 20 after the physical altercation between Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, and wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don.

Elvish Yadav Reacts To Nakul Dhull and Gullu Fight (Image: Instagram)
Elvish Yadav Reacts To Nakul Dhull and Gullu Fight (Image: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 09:02 IST

Elvish Yadav has reacted to the physical altercation between Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, and Nakul Dhull, aka Mitthu Don, inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner took a sarcastic dig at the show’s rules after the confrontation, which reportedly left several housemates upset and triggered speculation about possible disciplinary action.



Elvish shared his reaction on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he had watched Bigg Boss after a long time and suggesting that the rules might have changed. “Itne time baad aaj biggboss dekha Rules change hogye shayad ab jo pitra hai usi ko bahar karre hai. Sad BiggBoss20,” he wrote.

His remark appeared to question how the show might handle the altercation, as rumours about Nakul’s possible eviction continued to circulate. However, the makers have not officially confirmed Nakul’s eviction, and his current status remains a matter of speculation.

What Happened Between Gullu And Nakul Dhull On Bigg Boss 20?

The confrontation reportedly began during an argument involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP. Nakul and Gullu later joined the discussion, and the exchange of words escalated into a physical altercation.

Other contestants reportedly rushed in to separate the two. Actor Aasif Khan was seen requesting Bigg Boss to take action against Nakul, while television actor Mahhi Vij appeared visibly upset during the confrontation. Mahhi was heard saying, “Haath uthayega yahan par aake,” as tensions rose inside the house. The incident sparked debate among viewers about the show’s rules and the consequences contestants could face following a physical fight.

What Did Gullu’s Team Say About The Fight?

Following the confrontation, Gullu’s team shared a strongly worded statement questioning how Nakul had been allowed to enter the house and alleging that he had come in with a plan to fight with Gullu. The statement also questioned the timing of reports about the altercation, asking how details of a fight that reportedly happened on Sunday had surfaced on Saturday.

The team raised concerns about whether the incident had been anticipated, but its suggestion that the confrontation was planned remains an allegation and has not been independently established.

Will Nakul Dhull Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 20?

Despite the rumours, Nakul’s eviction has not been officially confirmed. Whether the makers take disciplinary action against him or address the confrontation in the October 14 episode remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Elvish’s reaction has added another layer to the discussion surrounding the fight, with the focus now on how Bigg Boss 20 will respond to the incident.

ALSO READ: Is Nakul Dhull Still Inside Bigg Boss 20? Mithu Don’s Secret Room Mystery Deepens After Fight With Gullu

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‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20
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‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20

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‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20

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‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20
‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20
‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20
‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20
‘Ab Jo Pitra Hai Usi Ko….’: Elvish Yadav’s Sarcastic Take On Gullu And Nakul Dhull’s Fight On Bigg Boss 20

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