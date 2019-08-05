Abhay Deol on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser: Bollywood actor Abhay Deol is feeling emotional as his nephew Karan Deol gears to make his debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The teaser of the film released today on social media. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will hit the screens on September 20, 2020.

Abhay Deol on Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas teaser: It is a big day for the Deol family as the teaser of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba has released today. After Dharmendra followed by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, Karan Deol has become the third-generation member of the film to join the movies. Right after the teaser released, Abhay Deol shared it on his social media account and wrote that sometimes words are not enough.

Earlier, Abhay had penned a heartfelt note for Karan on him making his acting debut. Sharing a poster of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Abhay wrote that the song Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas sung by Kishore Kumar first became a part of the movie Blackmail that released in September 1973 and featured his uncle Dharmendra. He revisited the song recently and it gave him goosebumps.

Before Karan makes his debut, he is finding it hard to contain his excitement as it seems only yesterday that he held his nephew in his arms as a baby. He added that he feels so proud and happy to see this completed and share it with everyone. Sunny Deol had also earlier wrote that he is proud and excited to bring the next generation of their family Karan accompanied by Sahher to embark a new journey of first love.

Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of पहला प्यार with #PalPalDilKePaas. Teaser out on Monday at 11am!#KaranDeol #SahherBambba @aapkadharam @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany pic.twitter.com/7pDDFAarlo — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 3, 2019

Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 20, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will clash with The Zoya Factor starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan and Prasthanam co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Manisha Koirala, Amyra Dastur and many more. Directed by Sunny Deol and bankrolled by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds P Ltd., Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas also stars Aakash Ahuja, Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Megna Malik, Kamini Khanna and Akash Dhar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App