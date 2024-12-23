Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Over the years, Abhijeet lent his voice to a wide range of Bollywood stars, including Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, and SRK. Read on to know more

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Stirs Controversy After Saying Gandhi Was Pakistan’s Father Of The Nation

Playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently sparked controversy with his remarks about Mahatma Gandhi, referring to the Indian freedom fighter as the “Father of Pakistan.”

During a podcast interview with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Bhattacharya compared Gandhi to legendary music composer RD Burman, saying, “Pancham Da (RD Burman) was greater than Mahatma Gandhi. Just as Gandhi was the Father of the Nation, Pancham Da was the Father of the Nation in the realm of music.”

He further added, “Mahatma Gandhi wasn’t India’s Father of the Nation; he was Pakistan’s Father of the Nation. India has always existed. Pakistan was created, and by mistake, Gandhi was called the Father of Our Nation.”

Who is Abhijeet Bhattacharya?

Abhijeet Bhattacharya began his journey in the Hindi music industry under the guidance of music composer RD Burman, who gave him his debut in a Bengali film. His initial success came from a duet with iconic singer Asha Bhosle. Early in his career, Abhijeet performed at stage shows alongside Burman.

Career Highlights

Over the years, Abhijeet lent his voice to a wide range of Bollywood stars, including Mithun Chakraborty, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

His breakthrough came in 1992 with the film Khiladi, where he delivered hit songs such as Waada Raha Sanam, Khud Ko Kya Samajhti Hai, and Kya Khabar Thi Jaana, composed by Jatin-Lalit. These tracks marked the start of a successful career that saw him become one of the most celebrated playback singers of the 1990s.

Filed under

Abhijeet Bhattacharya bollywood kishore kumar mahatma gandhi

