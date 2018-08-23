Abhijeet Shinde, a famous Bllowyodd dancer who has worked with superstars such as Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh allegedly committed suicide. According to the police, the reason behind the suicide ie yet to be ascertained.

Abhijeet Shinde, a prominent Bollywood dancer and choreographer, who worked with superstars like Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, committed allegedly a suicide, as reported by india.com on Thursday morning, August 23. The dancer was found allegedly found hanging from the ceiling fan at his house. The police have found a suicide note with the victim’s body. In the note, the deceased asked to transfer his bank account on his daughter’s name.

According to the police, the reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained, however, his wife has reportedly said that the dancer was a patient of depression and he was staying away from his family. Media reports say that the deceased was not allowed to meet his 3-year-old daughter.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares her beautiful Eid outfit on Instagram, see pictures

A police officer said that Shinde’s wife has been living at her mother’s place for the past 3 months. And she did not allow the deceased to meet their daughter, which made him badly upset.

A senior inspector of Bhandup, Ramesh Khade said that the Police registered an accidental death report and has handed over the body of the victim to the family after autopsy.

ALSO READ: Akshara Singh-Khesari Lal Yadav’s sizzling chemistry in Tohar Dhodi Ba Phulaha Katori Niyan is driving fans crazy!

ALSO READ: Netflix starts its venture into the horror genre of Indian series with the screening of Ghoul!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More