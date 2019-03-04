Abhinandan Varthaman film: Bollywood filmmakers Abhishek Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are apparently all set to make a film on Pulwama attacks and IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The reports say the earning of the film will be given to the families of the martyrs.

The ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan post the Pulwama attack has kept everyone on their toes in the recent past. However, it was the bravery and valour of IAF wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman that garnered massive respect and made him a real-life hero. According to latest reports by an entertainment portal, Kedarnath filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor is all set to helm a film on Pulwama attacks and IAF pilot Abhinandan while the film will be bankrolled by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar.

The reports say that the film will revolve around how the entire country stood united to counter-terrorism and will also reflect Abhinandan’s stay in Pakistan and subsequently his safe return to his home country. Touted as a tribute to the Indian Air Force, the earnings of the film will be contributed to the families of the martyrs.

A source close to the daily revealed that the film will be a tribute to the nation and it is an honour to capture the series of the events on the big screen. The film, which salutes the Indian Air Force and their families, has many A-listers in the running who have shown their interest in the project.

It was only recently that a film based on Uri attacks hit the theatrical screens and emerged as a blockbuster. Starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, the catchphrase of the film ‘How’s The Josh’ was not only echoed high in Bollywood but also in political circles.

