Anil Kapoor is all set to share screen space with son Harshvardhan Kapoor for a Bollywood drama. The father-son duo will be seen in Olympic Gold medallist Abhinav Bindra’s biopic. While Anil Kapoor will be seen essaying the role of Harshvardhan’s father in the film, the movie will go on floors from January, next year. Harshvardhan Kapoor, while talking to IANS was noted saying that from September 15, he will start preparing for his role as Abhinav Bindra and then, he along with the makers will start shooting of the film in the coming year. He further added, Abhinav Bindra won the gold at the Olympics in 10-meter air rifle event so the makers will set up a shooting range and he will be shooting about five months every day with the rifle in order to learn all the techniques.

Harshvardhan Kapoor further added by saying that his father (Anil Kapoor) will also spend a lot of time with the entire team of Abhinav Bindra biopic because he will be seen playing his father in the film so, like Mirziyaan and Bhavesh Joshi The Superhero, the upcoming biopic it will be another happy and interesting journey for the newbie star. When asked about gaining weight, the star instantly saying that No! The film is about Abhinav Bindra’s journey from the sportsman being a 15-year-old to 35-year-old. He will be playing him through two decades so that will be reverse ageing for the actor.

The actor took to his official Twitter account to share his excitement of essaying the great man’s story to the world. In his post, the actor wrote that he can’t wait to share his story with the world.

