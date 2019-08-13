Tv actor Abhinav Kohli, who is also the second husband of Shweta Tiwari is accused of domestic violence and for showing vulgar photos on his phone to his daughter Palak Tiwari. Recently, Abhinav Kohli's mother has reacted to the entire incident and revealed that her son is innocent.

Some days back, Television actor Shweta Tiwari registered a complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence and also for passing obscene comments on her 19-year-old daughter Palak Tiwari. Moreover, the actor is also been accused of showing vulgar photos on his phone to his daughter for the past two years. After the complaint, Abinav has been arrested under Sections 506 of IT, 67 A, 354 A, 509, 323 and currently the police is investigating the whole matter.

To clarify the entire matter, and to present her side, recently Palak responded to the entire matter and penned down a statement on Instagram. Through the post, Palak revealed that Abhinav Kohli never molested her, but she was always a victim of domestic violence.

As per the recent development, after Abhinav’s arrest, his mother has recently reacted to the entire subject and revealed that her son is innocent. Denying to all the allegations for her son, Poonam Kohli revealed that Shweta Tiwari wanted to get rid of his son and wanted to get divorced from her second husband. She further said that she wants the entire matter to get solved.

Moreover, Raja Choudhary has also reacted to the matter and revealed that he came to know about all the things from media. He also revealed that he is in touch with his daughter and she told him not to worry about the whole case. Raja further revealed that as a father, it is very disturbing. Shweta Tiwari who is also known as Prerna, also made headlines some years back when she accused her first husband Raja Choudhary for domestic violence.

