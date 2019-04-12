Abhinetri 2 poster: Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhu Deva are all set to again create a buzz with their upcoming film Abhinetri 2. Recently, the poster of the film released and it has announced that the film will hit the silver screens on May 1. The horror flick is the Telugu version of the film Devi 2.

Abhinetri 2 poster: Tamannaah Bhatia and Prabhu Deva’s upcoming horror film Abhinetri 2 is said to be the Telugu version of Devi 2. Taking about Devi 2, the teaser of the film created a lot of buzz and also garnered a positive response from the fans. Recently, the release date of the film has been announced and it seems that fans are much excited about the film. As per the announcement, Abhinetri 2 will hit the silver screens on May 1, 2019.

Talking about the teaser of Devi 2, it featured Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia getting possessed. In the first instalment, Tamannaah’s character gets possessed by a ghost called Ruby, however, the film ended when the lead actor Prabhu Deva also got possessed. The first part of the film released in 2016 and also garnered a positive response from the Tamil audience and was well praised by the Telugu audience as well. This made the makers think about the sequel in Telugu. The sequel features Jagan, Nandita Swetha and Kovai Sarla in pivotal roles.

Reports suggested that Horror comedies are one of the popular genre films in the South. Abhinetri 2 will be releasing two weeks after Kanchana 3 which is also among the horror series of south. Talking about the director, actor, producer Prabhu Deva, he is counted amongst the most talented actors of the industry and has till now worked in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films.

The actor has been serving the industry from the past 25 years and is also known for his unique dancing styles. For his phenomenal work, he has also garnered two National Film Awards. His future projects include Thael, Khamoshi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Street Dancer with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Talking about Devi 2, the film is directed by AL Vijay and is produced by K Ganesh and R Ravindran and will hit the silver screens in April this year.

