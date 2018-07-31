Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space with her hubby dearest Abhishek Bachchan after a long gap of eight years in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in a recent interview, confirmed the news and revealed that after discussing with Abhishek about what he wants to do after Manmarziyan, she and AB decided to go ahead with Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya also revealed that although the script came to them about 1.5 years ago, they did not take a call as Abhishek wanted to take a break from films.

However, now it is confirmed that Abhishek and Aishwarya will be reuniting after 8 years for Gulab Jamun. Abhishek and Aishwarya have previously worked in films like Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, among many others and were last seen together in revenge-drama Raavan which was directed by Mani Ratnam.

Both Aishwarya and Abhishek are right now busy with their current projects. Aishwarya is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Fanney Khan which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to release on August 3 this week.

Abhishek, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

The film is being co-produced by Phantom Films and Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and will soon be releasing at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Fans are very excited to see AbiAsh once again on the silver screen as not only in real life, but their reel-life chemistry is also loved by fans and they have delivered many blockbusters together.

Gulab Jamun will go on floor soon and details about the film haven’t been revealed yet.

