Actor Abhishek Bachchan slammed a web portal through a tweet for filing a fake story. A website had claimed that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a fight while returning from London at Mumbai airport and Aishwarya did not let daughter Aradhya Bachchan hold father Abhishek Bachchan's hand.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan smashed a web portal for publishing an unauthentic news. The web portal had claimed that Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a scuffle while returning to Mumbai from London. Sharing his disappointment, Abhishek Bachchan responded to web portal through a tweet, “With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continuously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you.”

The web portal later deleted the tweet. As per reports, the said story was based on a video of Junior Bachchan and wife Aishwarya arriving back at Mumbai airport.

With due respect. Please refrain from making up false stories. I understand the need to continously post, but would really appreciate it if you could do so responsibly and without mischievous intent. Thank you. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 23, 2018

The web portal filed the story saying the celebrity couple was fighting and Aishwarya did not let Aaradhya (Daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Bachchan) hold her father’s hand. As Abhishek Bachchan dismissed the rumours the web portal removed their piece.

This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan had slammed someone on social media. Earlier, a Twitter user trolled him for living with his parents. Responding to that Abhishek said, “‘Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself.”

When a fan asked why he replied to the troll, he answered, “Sometimes they need to be put in their place.”

