Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun which was to star Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai has been shelved according to latest reports. The reason disclosed behind putting the movie on hold is that the romance angle in the film did not suit the duo. According to them, the audience would not prefer to witness their romance on the screen. They felt that the fans would want to see their romance go beyond just an affair and turn into a congenial relationship which was completely opposite of the plot. The breakout of the news of reunion of the happily married couple for Anurag Kashyap’s directorial has left the audience anticipating.

Crowned Miss India 1994 runner up, Aishwarya was the hot favorite of India which won her the title of Miss World. Storming in the film industry with her performance in Iruvar (1997), she won the screen Best Debutante along with all the hearts for her role in …Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya (1997).

Bachchan made his debut in 2000 with J.P. Dutta’s war film Refugee, followed by several blockbuster hits. He also played leading and supporting roles in films like Bunty Aur Bubli, Bluffmaster, Dostana, Bol Bachchan, Happy New Year, Housefull 3, Dhoom and Dhoom 2.

