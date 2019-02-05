Wishing a very happy birthday to the actor Abhishek Bachchan who turns 43 today, we wish upon him a joyful and long life. Instagram is flooding with wishes and posts from his family, friends and fans who are showering him with love and affection making him ecstatic and his day memorable.

A very Happy Birthday to Abhishek Bachchan, the son of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Coming down in buckets full of love, the beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes her hubby a joyous birthday with a post quoting he will always be her baby which was accompanied by his childhood photograph. The former actor looks adorable in the picture. The photo has garnered more than 3 lakh likes in just a span of a few hours. On the occasion of his birthday today, we share with you the top 5 of his movies that you should binge watch.

Dhoom 2

The 2006 action thriller film, directed by Sanjay Gadhvi featured Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu at pivotal roles. Received well by the critics and audiences, it was the highest grossing Bollywood film of all times. The plot revolves on the trail of an international thief who steals priceless artefacts and has chosen Mumbai as his next target. Dhoom

The 2004 action thriller film stars John Abraham, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol and Rimi Sen in lead roles. The film is about a mysterious gang of bikers who are on a robbing rampage. ACP Jai gets Ali, a mechanic, to assist him in the case. With the clock ticking, it’s their responsibility to nab the thieves red-handed. Guru

The 2007 drama film directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam stars Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R. Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. The story revolves around a villager who arrives in Bombay and rises from the street to become the biggest tycoon in history, GURU. Yuva

Originally titled Howrah Bridge, the 2004 film Yuva is an Indian political thriller directed by Mani Ratnam. The storyline is based on three young men from completely different strata of society and how one fateful incident on Kolkata’s Howrah Bridge changes their lives forever. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukherji, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Esha Deol. Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

The 2006 musical romantic drama, directed by Karan Johar stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukherji and Kirron Kher. Set in New York City, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna explores themes of adultery and was promoted on the tagline A love.. that broke all relationships.

