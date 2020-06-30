As Abhishek Bachchan clocked 20 years in the industry on Tuesday, the actor dedicated a lovely message to his fans thanking them for their never-ending support. Bachchan marked the day by taking a trip down the memory lane, to where it all started, his first film ‘Refugee.’
He shared a poster of the 2000 released romantic war drama on Twitter and wrote: #20yearsofRefugee, 20 years ago my 1st film released.”
Directed by Jyoti Prakash Dutta, Bachchan’s performance in the movie garnered him a nomination for the Best Male Debut at the Filmfare awards.
Time flies when you’re having fun! #RoadTo20 Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta’s Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; Refugee was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you! It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I’m just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can’t wait…. However, none of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support and my “raison d”être”. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurising me, burdening me with expectation. They let me know when they didn’t like a performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, some day whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me. But, now this is sounding like the end…. nowhere near it. Like I said, I’m just getting started. And “miles to go before I sleep”. Like the great Sinatra said- “ The record shows, I took the blows And did it my way!” #TakeTwo . . . Pic courtesy: @fifipewz
With more than 60 movies to his credit, the ‘Guru’ actor thanked fans for the overwhelming love, and support throughout his journey in the industry. “Thank you all for the love, the acceptance, and the support. It means the world to me. Now, no looking back, onward! Off to work, I go! ” he tweeted.
Earlier this month, the actor had started a #RoadTo20 series on Instagram to share his journey in the Bollywood industry as an actor. He recalled his movies from every year and reminisced the fond memories attached to it. ‘Dhoom,’ ‘Bunty Aur Babli,’ ‘Guru,’ ‘Paa,’ ‘Dostana’ are some of his widely appreciated movies.
In addition to three Filmfare Awards, the actor has won a National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for producing the comedy-drama ‘Paa.’
Meanwhile, the two interesting projects that are lined up for Bachchan in the coming days is his upcoming movie ‘The Big Bull’ and his debut web series ‘Breathe Into The Shadows.’
