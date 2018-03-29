Abhishek Bachchan spotted while shooting our upcoming release Manmarziyaan!, captioned Eros Now, who took to its Instagram account to share the Sikh look of Abhishek in which he was seen in a turban. Father Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to appreciate his son Abhishek Bachchan for the character he is going to play in the movie.

The new look of Abhishek Bachchan from his upcoming film Manmarziyaan was shared by Eros Now, the distributor of the movie on their Instagram. “Abhishek Bachchan spotted while shooting our upcoming release Manmarziyaan!” Eros Now captioned. In the picture, he is seen with a turban. The first look from the movie from the sets of Punjab which is directed by Anurag Kashyap was unveiled on March 21. It revealed the closer look of Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal.

Father Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to appreciate his son Abhishek Bachchan for the character he is going to play in the movie. He compared his son to the Sikh members of his family, saying that they would have been proud of how he looks. He wrote, “T 2750 – #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre-marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .” “T 2750 – GENERATIONS .. my Nana Khazan Singh Suri ; me in film ATHWS ; and Abhishek in film #Manmarziyaan.”

T 2750 – #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/6IAoOMNkaY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

T 2750 – GENERATIONS .. my Nana Khazan Singh Suri ; me in film ATHWS ; and Abhishek in film #Manmarziyaan pic.twitter.com/YBU2jT1yCd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 21, 2018

Earlier the actor took his twitter account to share that he will be returning to face the camera after 2 years. The Guru actor was last seen in 2016’s Housefull 3. Abhishek, who has started shooting in Punjab for the film also took to his Instagram account to post a video of the film’s crew having a meal at a dhaba. Frequent updates are shared with the fans to let us all know how much fun they are having at the sets of the movie Manmarziyan. Manmarziyan is co-produced by Aanand L Rai and directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie will hit the floors on September 7, 2018.

