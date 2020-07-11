Abhishek Bachchan's recent web series Breathe Into The Shows is becoming popular amongst the netizens. The actor shares his response to all the love and praise given to his work.

Abhishek Bachchan’s recent release Breathe Into The Shadows on Amazon Prime Video has created quite the stir among Bollywood fans. The episodes were released on 10 July 2020.

This is the first web series that casts the actor as the male lead. He plays Dr. Avinash Sabharwal, a psychologist trying to rescue his daughter from a kidnapper. Web series regular, Amit Sadh plays the lead cop.

Junior Bachchan is overwhelmed with the response the web series has claimed. He thanks the director, Mayank Sharma for guiding him. Read the full note here:

He also credits the writers of the series Bhavani Iyer, Vikran Tuli and Arshad Syed. He appreciates the whole cast and crew of the film and applauds their talent while thanking the producers Abundantia Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video for believing and funding in his work.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, wife of the actor was one of the first celebrities to applaud his work on her social media. She shared a poster of the movie along with the caption:

Abishek Bachchan thanks the audience for watching and enjoying the series and thanks them for their best wishes and love.

Breathe into The Shadows is an Amazon Prime Video Original. It has been released and can be streamed on the same platform.

