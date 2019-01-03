One of the fairytale love stories that Bollywood has experienced is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's love flick. The duo worked together in many movies and eventually realised their feelings for each other and got married. They tied the knot in a very reserved wedding function at Abhishek Bachchan's house in the year 2007.

One of the fairytale love stories that Bollywood has experienced is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s love flick. The duo worked together in many movies and eventually realised their feelings for each other and got married. They tied the knot in a very reserved wedding function at Abhishek Bachchan’s house in the year 2007. Although the fans are still smitten by their dreamy love story, no one actually knew how it all happened.

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently spoke about it and left all the fans surprised. In an interaction with Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed that Abhishek Bachchan proposed her while she was shooting for Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai was all dolled up in a bridal avatar, on the sets of Jodha Akbar when it all took place.

Well, that was indeed a dreamy proposal to the most beautiful bride Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all credits to Abhishek Bachchan.

