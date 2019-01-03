One of the fairytale love stories that Bollywood has experienced is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s love flick. The duo worked together in many movies and eventually realised their feelings for each other and got married. They tied the knot in a very reserved wedding function at Abhishek Bachchan’s house in the year 2007. Although the fans are still smitten by their dreamy love story, no one actually knew how it all happened.

The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently spoke about it and left all the fans surprised. In an interaction with Filmfare, Aishwarya revealed that Abhishek Bachchan proposed her while she was shooting for Jodhaa Akbar. Aishwarya Rai was all dolled up in a bridal avatar, on the sets of Jodha Akbar when it all took place.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in black monokini, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan black monokini photos, black monokini photos aishwarya rai bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photos,
Director of the film Ashutosh Gowariker and Aishwarya’s co-star Hrithik Roshan witnessed the happy and memorable moment as they were shooting the song Khwaja Mere Khwaja. While Ashutosh was happily shocked and surprised at what happened, Hrithik went speechless and congratulated her with a thumbs up.

Well, that was indeed a dreamy proposal to the most beautiful bride Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, all credits to Abhishek Bachchan.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 