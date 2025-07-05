Abhishek Bachchan Quashes Divorce Rumours With Wife Aishwarya Rai: I know what to take seriously

Abhishek Bachchan has finally broken his silence on the ongoing divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stating clearly, ‘All is well at home,’ effectively putting an end to the speculation surrounding their marriage. The actor, who has been known to remain silent about his personal matters in a proud silence, used social media subtly to silence the rumor mill from spreading. His recent outing to a family function with Aishwarya and their kid Aaradhya attracted a lot of rumors and garnered a lot of sympathy from the power couple’s fan base.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s Family Appearance Silences Divorce Rumours

Aishwarya’s appearance at a number of functions alone herself, including some family gatherings, fuelled the rumours. The gossip machine, of course, was in full swing. However, those stories were temporary. The trio, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya, explained family unity as they went hand in hand at a recent wedding.

“There’s absolutely no truth to these divorce talks,” said a source close to the family. “Like any couple, they have their ups and downs, but they’re very much together.”

Adding to that, Abhishek posted a subtle yet powerful tweet: “Don’t believe everything you read. The truth is often very different from what is presented.” Fans understood exactly what he meant, even though he avoided naming names or even addressing the rumours.

Abhishek and Aishwarya’s Social Media Activity Dismisses Divorce Speculations

None of them released a statement at first, but fans did pick up on one warning sign: Abhishek’s birthday message filled with sweetness for Aishwarya. In a bid to convince their fans that all was well, he uploaded an amazing retro picture with a warm message.

A friend close to the couple also revealed, “Both Aishwarya and Abhishek value their privacy deeply. They don’t let outside noise get in the way of their bond. These rumours are baseless — and honestly, quite hurtful.”

In an industry where personal lives are often picked apart, the Bachchans have always maintained their dignity. Abhishek’s quiet response to the rumour storm is just another example of that grace.

