Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently taken to the hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19, has now received a letter from the Chelsea football club, wishing him a speedy recovery. The letter was written by the Captain Azpilicueta, and other players as well.

Abhishek Bachchan, who has just been admitted to Nanavati hospital for Covid, alongside his father Amitabh Bachchan, received a special letter from the Chelsea football club. In the letter, the Captain, Cesar Azpilicueta wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

“This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh,” Abhishek wrote in the caption of an Instagram post he made, sharing the letter.

“We heard you aren’t very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times.” read the letter.

“On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes,” said Azpilicueta.

Bachchan was admitted to the hospital on July 11. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, have now been discharged, after first testing positive for Covid-19.

