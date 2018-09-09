Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is busy in shooting Manmarziyaan in Chandigarh. Recently, in an interview to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan has described the movie as a quintessential love story. The actor has even talked about the journey of the character. Relating it with the recent decision announced on section 377, Abhishek Bachchan said that love was the hero.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming movie Manmarziyaan is in the headlines for all the right reasons. From Abhishek Bachchan’s look to the star cast of the film, the movie is grabbing our attention. The actor, who is busy in shooting the movie in Chandigarh, recently described it as a quintessential love story in an interview to a leading daily.

While speaking to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan said the love story was very pertinent to women and their outlook towards the emotion. The woman in the film was free from all conformities and had the freedom to express herself. She felt that no one has the right to judge or shackle her. Further elaborating on the plot of the film, Abhishek Bachchan said that both the men in her life, Kaushal and him, didn’t want Rumi (Pannu) to change herself in any way. There were no tangibles in love, no questions asked, for one can’t quantify the emotion.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan hits out at a web portal for filing fake story

Relating it with the Supreme Court’s judgment on Section 377, he further said that love was the hero. The film was made through the eyes of a woman and emphasises on the free spirit of love, like the Supreme Court judgment. Recently, the Supreme Court scrapped the Section 377, allowing the homosexuals to have consensual sex.

Apart from talking about the film’s plot, the movie has traced a journey of his character. In an interview to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan said that Robbie, his character in the film, was an introvert, while he was an extrovert in real life. Though, he would like to be more mature like him. He wanted the audience to believe he was the characters that he played. He fell and he got up.

Also Read: Manmarziyaan song Chonch Ladhiyaan: This romantic song from Abhishek Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu starrer will touch your soul!

Talking about his look in the film, Abhishek Bachchan said that he loved his look in the film, which they had worked really hard to get completely right, as they hadn’t wanted to hurt anyone’s sentiments. At the end of the day, it had been the audience that one was working for and one didn’t want to take them for granted. One had to respect them. When Manmarziyaan happened, he said to himself, let’s get on with work, for this was a film that would resonate with everyone.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More