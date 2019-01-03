Abhishek Bachchan has always made sure to spend quality time with his family and has hardly left any opportunity to capture them in his favourite album of photos. This time too, he has shared a photograph which is again no less than a memorable photograph.

Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photograph of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram and the photo prove that he loves his two gems of his family unconditionally. In the photograph, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan can be seen smiling. In the caption, he wrote ‘mine’ signifying that Aish and Aaradhya are an important part of his life.

In the photograph, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan, as usual, look beautiful as they look into the cameras. Soon after this post, the comment section was flooded with compliments. Till now this photograph has received 288, 296 likes.

This is not the first time that Abhishek Bachchan has shared a photograph of his wife and daughter on Instagram. Recently, she has shared a photograph from his vacation in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks gorgeous in black monokini and Aaradhya looks cute in his pink top.

Check out her more photographs on Instagram.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan along with Tapsee Pannu. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were featured in movies such as Guru, Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Naa Kaho, Khakee and Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin, Sarkar Raj and many others. Now, the off-screen couple is all set to spell their magic on-screen as well in producer Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun.

Speaking to a leading daily, Abhishek Bachchan said that the script has been liked by both Aishwarya and him. Directed by new director, Sarvesh Mewara, and produced by Anurag Kashyap and his company. But still, they are working on the script before finalising anything. They would finish it by that time.

