Ever since Indian 2 has gone on floors, every single detail is grabbing headlines. Abhishek Bachchan has bagged a powerful role, as per reports. Not just that, the reason for roping him is the exit of STR from the movie. If this turns out to be true, then Abhishek Bachchan will debut in Tamil cinema with Indian 2.

Abhishek Bachchan who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan has been roped in to play the lead role in Tamil movie Indian 2, as per reports. No confirmation has been made yet. However, if this turns out to be true, Indian 2 will mark Abhishek’s debut in Tamil cinema. Indian 2 is the most-talked film ever since it has gone floors in Chennai on the festive occasion of Pongal since last week. Recently the trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Instagram to share a poster of Indian 2. In the poster, the versatile actor Kamal Hassan can be seen in his actor-politician role of Senapathi. Kajal Aggarwal will essay the role of the leading lady.

A few days ago, according to latest reports, Simbu STR have opted out of the film due to unsettled dues from producers Lyca Productions. Probably, Abhishek will play the role of STR.

On a recently aired the celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan season 6, Abhishek Bachchan accompanied Shweta Bachchan. At the show, he revealed that the industry is a brutal place. Anybody who takes his career for granted, is a wrong perception in his mind. One has to earn the place with hardwork and determination.

Recently, revealing about his two-year long absence from the cinema after Housefull 3 to Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan said that his approach was incorrect towards his work. He was complacent and comfortable. It’s not true that he wasn’t a part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky dory. He was earning money. He didn’t come to industry to stand behind anyone.

Abhishek Bachchan has also bagged a film opposite to his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Anurag Kashyap’s Gulab Jamun. The husband and wife will be reuniting with each other after Mani Ratnam’s Guru.

