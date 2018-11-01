Abhishek Bachchan wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: On the occasion of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 45th birthday, husband Abhishek Bachchan shared a very poignant post on Twitter calling Aish #MyHappyPlace. They are also regarded as ideal couples and people look up to them as an inspiration and often sai they get "marriage goals" from them.

Abhishek Bachchan wishes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: On the occasion of Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 45th birthday, husband Abhishek Bachchan shared a very poignant post on Twitter calling Aish #MyHappyPlace. The couple is undoubtedly the cutest couple among Bollywood celebrities. They are also regarded as ideal couples and people look up to them as an inspiration and often said they get “marriage goals” from them. Even on the day of Karwa Chauth, Abhishek had posted a very sweet message on Twitter, she wished Happy Karwa Chauth to all the ladies and persuaded all the husband also to fast for their wives.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have featured in a number of films together such as Guru, Raavan, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan among many others. They are one of the power couples and Bollywood who times and again give us major couple goals.

Media reports pointed out that it was Abhishek was opened up about his beautiful love story with Ash and the beauty of their blissful marriage.

Just after Ash made a come back in a film titled Fanney Khan, it was Abhishek who once again praised her for her great performance.

It was also Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s glamorous blue gown look at the 70th Cannes Film Festival which had created a lot of much on social media, Abhishek was awestruck at her beautiful wife’s look at Cannes.

