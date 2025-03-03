Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Prime Video has released the much-anticipated trailer for Be Happy, a dance drama starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma in lead roles. The film explores the emotional journey of a single father who overcomes his personal challenges to support his daughter’s dream. Be Happy is set to premiere on March 14 on the streaming platform.

A Tale of Dreams, Dance, and Father-Daughter Bond

The trailer introduces Abhishek Bachchan as a devoted single father whose daughter, played by Inayat Verma, is passionate about dancing. The young girl gets a life-changing opportunity when she is invited to participate in a prestigious dance reality show in Mumbai, hosted by Nora Fatehi. Initially hesitant, Abhishek’s character struggles with the idea of letting his daughter go. However, circumstances push him into the world of dance when he realizes that he must perform alongside her to secure her victory.

The fatherly daughterly duo from #Ludo is here again This time with dance and drama in #BeHappy Coming to @PrimeVideoIN on March 14th

Alongside Abhishek and Inayat, the film features Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johnny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in key roles. The trailer also teases a budding romance between Abhishek and Nora’s characters while emphasizing the strong emotional core of the story.

Fans React to the Trailer

As soon as the trailer dropped, fans flooded social media with excitement. Comments ranged from praise for the film’s heartwarming premise to appreciation for Abhishek’s performance. One fan wrote, “Super excited for this one!” while another commented, “I am rooting for them!” Nora Fatehi also garnered attention, with a fan exclaiming, “I can’t take my eyes off you, Nora!”

Production and Release Details

Be Happy is produced by Lizelle Remo D’Souza under Remo D’Souza Entertainment Production. The film aims to deliver a mix of emotions, music, and dance while telling an inspiring story of perseverance and love between a father and daughter. The film will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video starting March 14.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

Beyond Be Happy, Abhishek Bachchan is also making waves with reports of his role as an antagonist in the upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in lead roles and is currently in production, with a release date yet to be announced.

With Be Happy, Abhishek Bachchan steps into a new avatar, bringing a touching story of dreams and determination to the audience. Mark your calendars for March 14 to witness this heartfelt journey on Prime Video.