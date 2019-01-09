Director Abhishek Kapoor has opened up about why Sara Ali Khan was dragged in a legal battle for Kedarnath and Simmba release date. The director has come out after a long time to speak out. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath received mixed reviews but managed to earn enough at the box office.

After keeping a stoic silence over the legal fight with Sara Ali Khan over Kedarnath and Simmba release, Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor has now come out to speak about the same. Shedding light on dragging Sara Ali Khan in a legal battle Abhishek Kapoor revealed in an interview to a leading daily that Sara didn’t know about the hardships that Abhishek was going through during the times when his producer Ronnie Screwvala and he had to go to court when the directors and producer Prernaa Arora from KriArj Entertainment were fighting a legal battle There they met Rohit [Shetty] and sorted the dates out.

He was fully paid when he began this film. He could’ve simply walked away with the remuneration carelessly. However, he preferred not to abandon the project. He pulled it out of the crisis.

Later, when Simmba was announced as Sara’s debut release, he fought a battle with Sara in court. He then pulled up the release of Kedarnath ahead of schedule in December, which was logistically a crazy thing to do.

After the legal fight, Kedarnath and Simmba released on December 7, and December 28 respectively. Kedarnath received mixed reviews but still managed to cross over Rs 50 crore. The film was based on the catastrophic floods that devastated Uttarakhand in 2013.

