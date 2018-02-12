Abhishek Kapoor's next directorial Kedarnath featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is going through a tough time as Abhishek Kapoor's production named Guy In The Sky pictures has decided to part ways with Kriarj Entertainment over the default of payments and lack of transparency issues.

Abhishek Kapoor's production has decided to part ways with Kriarj Entertainment on Abhishek's next directorial Kedarnath. While the two houses had collaborated on the much ambitious project of Abhishek, the latter no more is a part of the film. When probed, sources close to the director have revealed that due to the default of payments and lack of transparency, Abhishek's production has decided to close the fairly new association. Abhishek's Kedarnath has been creating noise from the time the project was announced. It also marks the debut of the much talked about Sarah Ali Khan.

The subject of the film also has been immensely talked about, a love story that is set against the backdrop of the devastating incident of 2013 floods. Abhishek has been amidst shooting the film and has completed its first schedule. Kedarnath features Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan. This film will be the launch pad for Sara Ali Khan who is the daughter of Superstar Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh. If reports are to be believed, the film is based on the 2013 North India floods.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Himalaya’s in the holy city of Kedarnath and the second schedule was shot in Mumbai. Many pictures of the leading pair surfaced on the internet and with Sri Devi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor also making her Bollywood debut, this one remains to be one of the most anticipated films. According to current reports, Kedarnath will hit the screens in 2019 next year.