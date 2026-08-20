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Home > Entertainment News > Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads

Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads

Why was Abhishek Malhan eliminated from The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan's final prediction has grabbed attention after he correctly identified two hidden Traitors.

Abhishek Malhan eliminated from The Traitors 2, Image Credits- X
Abhishek Malhan eliminated from The Traitors 2, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-08-20 15:12 IST

While Abhishek Malhan could be off The Traitors Season 2, the last line-up that the YouTuber gave about the game proves that he might have been very close to understanding the players who were opposing the Innocents.

Known by the name Fukra Insaan, Abhishek was seen as one of the most talkative and observant contestants of the reality show hosted by Karan Johar. This trait has seemed to make him a threat. The recent episode has seen that the Traitors i.e., Shahneel Gill, Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, and Krystle D’Souza opted to eliminate Abhishek from the show.

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What happened post his elimination, has become equally popular. When asked for the people who, according to him, had been playing the role of the Traitors, Abhishek said Kullu and Shahneel Gill – and he was correct on both counts.

Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2?



Abhishek was not voted out at the Circle of Shaq; on the contrary, he emerged as one of the targets of the Traitors and was eliminated from the show in a secret move. Abhishek became too suspicious and thus posed a great danger. He had already proved himself a good reader of the game, since he, together with Parul Gulati, helped to raise suspicion regarding Harman Singha, who turned out to be a Traitor.

Abhishek Malhan Correctly Names Kullu And Shahneel Gill

The surprise came when it was time for Abhishek to make an exit bite. Without even knowing who the rest of the Traitors were, Fukra Insaan correctly guessed that Kullu and Shahneel Gill were his two Traitors. His final prediction is all the more surprising because both of them were actually traitors.

His prediction makes his own elimination different as well. He was not just guessing names; he managed to pick out two people from the secret group. But unfortunately, Krystle D’Souza managed to escape his final prediction.

Abhishek Malhan Reacts To His Exit

Abhishek too has retaliated to his exit from the game in the usual way for a Fukra Insaan. Soon after his exit was shown on the screen, Abhishek put up an Instagram Story saying, “I am alive brother, in the real world.”

Abhishek’s exit is taking place during one of the bloodiest periods of the game. Ranveer Brar and Parul Gulati are some other contestants who have also exited the game, whereas Dalip Tahil has returned back to the game despite having been previously booted out since he wasn’t banished nor murdered.

What Happens Next On The Traitors Season 2?

Depending on how fast the rest of the innocents get suspicious about Kullu and Shahneel, Abhishek’s predictions may turn out to be even more interesting. The second season of Traitors was released on the streaming platform, Prime Video, on 13th August with 21 celebrity participants. Moderated by Karan Johar, this show is all about innocents identifying the secretly chosen traitors while not getting eliminated themselves.

However, Abhishek did not live long enough to unmask his suspects in the game. However, his predictions of two traitors on his exit suggest that Fukra Insaan had known much more than his other contestants.

ALSO READ: Why Did Sunita Ahuja Withdraw Her Divorce Plea Against Govinda? Actor’s Manager Reacts: ‘Kiya Tha Kyun?’

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Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads
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Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads

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Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads
Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads
Why Was Abhishek Malhan Eliminated From The Traitors 2? Fukra Insaan’s Final Prediction Turns Heads
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