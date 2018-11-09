Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's adorable kid AbRam's photographs have always been a pleasant sight to look at. This time too it is no different, the adorable kid was spotted while heading to Alibaug with his mother Gauri Khan. Various photos are surfacing on the Internet where the mother-son duo can be seen smiling while spoing for the cameras.

Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s adorable munchkin AbRam is the most followed celeb kid on Instagram, all thanks to his charming smiles. Paparazzi has also made sure to share every photo on social media. Abram as spotted with his mother Gauri Khan on his way to Alibaugh farmhouse. The celebrity photographer Manav Manglani has shared photographs on his Instagram on November 9, 2018 with his fans.

In the photograph, AbRam looks super adorable as he smiles for the camera. Twinned in blue and white with his mother Gauri Khan, the mother-son duo looks absolutely beautiful together. Within three hours this photographs has received 5,696 likes and the fans just can’t stop praising the adorable kid. This photograph will remind you of Sunil played by Shah Rukh Khan, from Kabhi Hana Kabhie Naa.

AbRam’s photo has always taken the Internet by storm. There are several other photos of the celeb kid which has gone viral on the Internet.

Recently, the couple hosted a grand Diwali bash for their Bollywood celebrities’ friends. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, all the bigwigs graced the big bash. Besides them, Shilpa Shetty, Kajol, Malaika Arora and Madhuri Dixit. Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor also attended the party.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan recently unveiled the trailer of Zero. In the movie, he plays a role fo a vertically challenged man. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the lead roles along opposite King Khan.

