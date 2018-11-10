Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan is ruling social media with his latest photos. In the photos that are going viral on social media, AbRam Khan looks like the mirror image of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Baazigar. AbRam's photo that is taking social media by storm is from the time he was recently heading to Alibagh with his mom Gauri Khan and close family friends for a vacation.

The star kids of our favorite celebrities are no less than little superstars of Bollywood. Be it AbRam Khan or Taimur Ali Khan, the little muchkins have their own massive fan base and rule social media with their adorable photos, all thanks to paparazzi. As Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam Khan headed out to Alibagh along with his mom Gauri Khan and family friends, the heartthrob was spotted wearing a white t-shirt with blue pants and matching shoes. To complete the look, he wore a matching cap with little sunglasses.

However, as soon as AbRam’s photos were shared by paparazzi, social media users were taken down the memory lane as it reminded them of Shah Rukh Khan’s look from his hit film Baazigar. Be it their dimples, undeniable charm to a similar attire, one has to agree that AbRam looks like the mirror image of the Bollywood megastar in the photo collages that are going viral on social media.

Take a look at them here:

Sharing a series of paparazzi shots of AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in the caption that if one’s mom is a queen then there is no stopping them from being the happy prince. Taking a jibe at the photo, he added that an iPad loaded with games also help. The adorable photo shared by the Zero actor has already garnered more than 729K likes and the count is increasing manifold with every passing minute.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in his much-awaited upcoming film Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Helmed by Aanand L Rai and bankrolled by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 21. The trailer of the film, which was released earlier this week, has already garnered more than 100 million views across various platforms.

