Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has openly criticized the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for allegedly delaying the release of Anant Mahadevan’s film ‘Phule’, following objections from certain members of the Brahmin community.

The board reportedly asked for edits to specific words, sparking outrage among the creative fraternity.

Anurag Kashyap Calls Out Censorship Double Standards

Taking to Instagram, Kashyap questioned the logic behind CBFC’s actions. In his post, he wrote:

“At Dhadak 2’s screening, the censor board claimed that Prime Minister Modi has eradicated casteism in India. Based on this, even ‘Santosh’ wasn’t released. Now the Brahmin community is offended by ‘Phule.’ But if casteism doesn’t exist, what’s the problem? Why are you offended if caste is supposedly abolished?”

He further added, “Either Brahminism doesn’t exist because, as per Modi ji, there is no casteism in India—or we’re all being made fools of. People aren’t stupid. Decide whether casteism exists in India or not.”

Government Accused of Blocking Critical Films

Kashyap also posted Instagram Stories criticizing the government and CBFC for allegedly suppressing films that challenge the status quo. He wrote:

“‘Punjab 95,’ ‘Tees,’ ‘Dhadak 2,’ and ‘Phule’—so many films have been blocked because they expose the casteist, regionalist, and racist agenda of the current government. They’re too ashamed to face the truth and can’t even explain what in the films offends them. Absolute cowards.”

CBFC System Is ‘Rigged’, Says Anurag Kashyap

In another post, Kashyap shared his frustration about how external groups manage to access unreleased films:

“There are only four members on the censor board during screenings. So how do political wings and interest groups get access to these films? It’s because the entire system is compromised.”

Personal Connection to Phule Story

The filmmaker revealed a deep personal bond with the subject of the film, “The first play of my life was about Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule. If casteism didn’t exist, why would they have fought so hard for social change?

Either the Brahmin community is now feeling guilty, or they live in a parallel Bharat that we can’t see.”

‘Phule’, starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was originally slated for release on April 11. However, due to the ongoing controversy and required CBFC changes, the release has been postponed to April 25.