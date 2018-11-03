Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash: Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently making headlines with their alleged relationship, make a glamorous entry at celebrity designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Diwali bash. Dressed in all black outfits, Arjun and Malaika looked picture-perfect and twinned with each other at the bash.

Bollywood celebrities are ready to ring the festive season with fervour and enthusiasm. On Friday, November 3, Celebrity designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla organised a starry Diwali bash. From next-gen star Ananya Panday to stars like Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Swara Bhaskar, Esha Gupta, Karan Johar and many others attended the event.

However, it was rumoured celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora that turned heads that they twinned in black. At the event, Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a black kurta while Malaika looks stunning in a black ethnic dress. To amp up her look, Malaika amped up her look with statement golden jewellery. While Arjun avoided any eye contact with the paparazzi, Malaika passed a smile to the shutterbugs.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making headlines with their alleged relationship. After being spotted at several events and romantic getaways by the paparazzi, the duo has no qualms in showing off their affection on social media. Recently, Malaika took to Arjun’s latest Instagram account to post a fire emoji in the comment section.

With this, speculations are abuzz that the duo is ready to take their relationship to the next level. A source close to a leading daily stated that Malaika and Arjun like each other a lot. Although they have never really spoken about each other, they are happy in their personal space. As the duo is in a steady relationship now, they are planning to tie the knot next year.

Workwise, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Namaste England co-starring Parineeti Chopra, that has tanked at the box office. After this, the actor will be seen in the upcoming film India’s Most Wanted. On the other hand, Malaika is currently judging shows like India’s Next Top Model and India’s Got Talent.

