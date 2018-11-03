Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Diwali bash: As the next-gen star Ananya Panday gears to make her big Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2, the diva is making heads turn with her style statement. On Friday, Ananya graced celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's pre-Diwali bash in a stunning multi-coloured lehenga and looked astonishing at the event.

As the next gen star Ananya Panday gears to make her big Bollywood debut, the diva is leaving no stone unturned to charm the audience with her vibrant personality and undeniable charm. To ring in the occasion of Diwali early this year, celebrity designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla organised a star-studded Diwali bash and it was none other than Student of the Year 2 star Ananya Panday, who made heads turn with her gorgeous desi avatar.

Donning a golden multi-coloured lehenga styled with a golden maang tika, Ananya Panday looks straight out of a Bollywood film set and is absolutely looking magical. Designed by the designer duo themselves, the lehenga is accentuating the diva’s washboard abs and curvaceous figure.

Needless to say, Ananya looks Bollywood ready in the gorgeous photo. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, the next gen star wrote about that Friday feeling in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Shared just 10 hours ago, the photo has already received over 1 lakh likes and Ananya is stealing compliments from everyone on social media. From garnering praises on her colourful lehenga to her effortless charm, this look of Ananya has received a big thumbs up from the fashion critics.

Apart from Ananya Panday, celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Swara Bhaskar, Shweta Bachchan, Esha Gupta and Sussanne Roshan were also spotted at the bash.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in the sequel of Student of the year that starred Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles. In SOTY 2, Ananya will be seen along with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff in the film.

