Elected in August last year, Academy Awards president John Bailey recently became the first test case for the Academy’s new policies on member misconduct after allegations against him came through the membership department phone line on March 13. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has concluded its investigation into misconduct claims against President John Bailey and has determined that no further action is required. The allegations were reviewed by the Membership and Administration Committee. The Academy has also denied earlier reports that it had received three complaints, saying that only one was submitted.

“The Committee unanimously determined that no further action was merited on this matter. The findings and recommendations of the committee were reported to the Board which endorsed its recommendation. John Bailey remains President of the Academy,” the Academy said in a statement. Throughout the process, the Academy received advice and counsel from its longstanding General Counsel John Quinn at Quinn Emanuel, as well as from Ivy Kagan Bierman, a partner at Loeb & Loeb who has extensive experience with entertainment industry sexual harassment matters and is currently an advisor to The Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Promoting Equality in the Workplace, chaired by Anita Hill.

Bailey has not addressed the allegations publicly but did send a memo to staff last week. He said that a single named accuser had alleged that he tried to touch her in a transport van on a movie set, more than a decade ago. “That did not happen,” he wrote.

Bailey is a veteran cinematographer who shot such films as The Big Chill and Groundhog Day. He is the first below the line leader of the Board of Governors since the 1980s. He is also known as a scholar of film history and had a keen interest in how the crafts would be represented in the Academy’s museum, which is now under construction. Upon his election to a four-year term, succeeding Cheryl Boone Isaacs, there were concerns about whether a 75-year-old white man was best suited to lead the Academy at a time when it is making a push to diversify its membership.

