Recently, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences altered their decision of presenting four awards during the advertisement and commercial breaks of the broadcast. According to the reports, all the 24 categories will air and will be shown live. This will be 91st Academy Awards and will be on-screens on February 24. Some days back, the academy also said that all the speeches given by the winners for film editing, makeup, cinematography will be shortened a bit and then broadcasted. However, this has not been finalised, whether the length of the show will also receive an alteration or not.

Some time back the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to strike the awards from the live session was strictly opposed by the various nominees of the current year, which included BlacKkKlansman maker Spike Lee, director Alfonso Cuaron. To this, the American Society of Cinematographers issued a letter saying that it is a near insult to the cinematic arts. The letter was signed by Brad Pitt, Martin Scorsese and many others. Defending their decision, Academy said it has made some changes and said that three-hour broadcast is a priority.

Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is an honorary organisation which aims to advance the art and sciences of motion pictures. The management and policies of the academy are looked after by the Board of Governors, that also includes various representatives.

