Accidental Prime Minister starring Anupam Kher is not able to to make big at the Box office. The bipoic on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is facing a stiff competition with Ranveer Singh starrer-Simmba and Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri. Directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is based on Sanjaya Baru’s adaptation’s memoir of the same name. The movie traces the political life of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. As per the latst report of BoxofficeIndia.com. On Tuesday, the film has managed to collect Rs 1.50 crore on the fifth day at the box office, The film has now managed to collect a total of Rs 15.50 crore in five days.

The movie will release in Tamil and Telugu languages on January 18. The movie will give a tough fight from Ram Charan’s ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, Rajinikanth’s ‘Petta’ and also from Yash starrer ‘KGF: Chapter 1’.

Critically, the film has not received applauds from the movie. It has been claimed that the movie allegedly criticised the opposition Congress party in the run-up to the 2019 Indian General elections scheduled in the month of May.

It was also stated that then-Congress president Sonia Gandhi had controlled the acts of Prime Minister’s office during the two-term tenure former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. The film has also portrayed the PM in a negative light. Even on the social media, the movie has received a lot of flak, the netizens have pointed out that the movie has given wrong factual representation.

After receiving a negative response, Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video where he has mentioned that he felt proud to do this film and thanked all the team members to show their guts in doing the film. This film will ultimately be remembered in the history of Indian cinema. He has even requested the viewers to watch this film. The movie is giving pride and truth, and truth can never be conquered.

