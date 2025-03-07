Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Renowned Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, known for acclaimed films like A Touch of Sin and Ash Is the Purest White, is venturing into the world of film distribution.

Renowned Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, known for acclaimed films like A Touch of Sin and Ash Is the Purest White, is venturing into the world of film distribution. Besides his contributions to cinema as a director and producer, Jia has also been instrumental in promoting independent and international films through festival organization. Now, he is taking another significant step by launching a new distribution company focused on bringing international arthouse films to Chinese audiences.

New Distribution Company- ‘Unknown Pleasures Pictures’

Jia Zhangke has partnered with veteran film distributor Tian Qi to establish a new acquisition and distribution company called Unknown Pleasures Pictures. The company’s primary goal is to diversify the types of films available in Chinese cinemas by introducing a wider range of global arthouse productions. Jia will serve as the president of the new venture, while Tian Qi, who is also the founder of Hero Films, will take on the role of general manager.

Currently, Chinese movie theaters primarily screen domestic productions and Hollywood blockbusters, leaving little space for independent and international films. Unknown Pleasures Pictures aims to bridge this gap by bringing critically acclaimed films from around the world to local audiences.

Building on Past Success in Film Promotion

Jia Zhangke has long been a supporter of independent and international cinema. In 2017, he launched the Pingyao International Film Festival in the historic city of Pingyao. This festival has gained a strong reputation for showcasing innovative and boundary-pushing films, particularly those that might not receive attention from mainstream festivals. It has become an important platform for emerging filmmakers and a bridge between international arthouse cinema and China’s independent film industry.

His new distribution venture is a natural extension of his efforts to promote diverse storytelling and expand the reach of non-mainstream cinema in China.

A Commitment to Global Film Development

In addition to launching Unknown Pleasures Pictures, Jia Zhangke is also involved in Wings International, a film development fund he co-founded with Tang Yan, the chair and CEO of Hello Group. This initiative is dedicated to supporting non-Chinese films that already have completed scripts, providing financial backing for five projects annually. The goal is to encourage cross-border collaborations and bring unique stories from different cultures to a wider audience.

With both Unknown Pleasures Pictures and Wings International, Jia is reinforcing his commitment to broadening the scope of cinema in China and beyond.

A Nod to His Own Cinematic Legacy

Interestingly, the name Unknown Pleasures Pictures is a reference to Jia Zhangke’s own 2002 film Unknown Pleasures. The movie, which explores the struggles of young people in a rapidly changing China, was a critical success and is considered one of his most significant works. The name choice suggests that Jia’s new company will continue his tradition of championing bold and thought-provoking films.

By launching Unknown Pleasures Pictures, Jia Zhangke and Tian Qi are taking a bold step toward expanding the diversity of films available in China. With an established filmmaker at the helm and a seasoned distributor managing operations, the company is poised to make a significant impact on the Chinese film industry.

The launch of this new venture was first reported by Deadline, and it has already generated excitement among film lovers and industry professionals.