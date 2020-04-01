As Varun Sood turns a year older today, his girlfriend and actor Divya Agarwal has a lot of surprises in store for him. The actress has shared that she is preparing kara prasad for him, instead of ordering a cake.

Divya Agarwal is in no mood to let COVID-19 scare hamper beau Varun Sood’s birthday plans. As Varun turns a year older today, Divya is making sure that he feels special and has a lot of things planned for him. In a conversation with a news portal, the actress has revealed that since the country is on a lockdown right now and nobody is willing to deliver a cake, she is making kara prasad at home. She has also decided to distribute food among the needy and invited Rannvijay’s younger brother Harman Singh to make Varun’s birthday memorable.

Moreover, the duo will be chatting Varun’s parents and sister Vedika during the day. Interestingly, Varun and Vedika share birthday on the same day, which makes it even more special. Needless to say, Divya Aggarwal has donned the apron of being the best girlfriend to give everyone couple goals and how one can celebrate birthdays amid coronavirus scare.

In the wee hours of Wednesday, Divya also shared an adorable photo with Varun on her Instagram account and wrote a mushy caption. Wishing Varun a very happy birthday, Divya wrote that Varun is like a 5 year old. She also wrote may god bless him.

Varun Sood and Divya Aggarwal met on the sets of Ace Of Space 1. Since both of them were hurt by their previous partners, i.e Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma. They found comfort in each other and eventually fell in love. Recently, the duo also turned up the temperatures with their sizzling chemistry in Raagini MMS Returns Season 2.

