Acharya: Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s film Acharya is making headlines since the time of announcement. The shoot of the film started but due to coronavirus pandemic, Chiranjeevi halted the shoot till the time everything resumes back. Recently, there are reports that the makers have approached Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the film for a special role. Though, there is no confirmation from both the parties, if these reports turn out to be true, it will be quite interesting to see two talented stars share the same screens.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted where he will be seen fighting his battle with three villains that includes Gautam Gulati, Randeep Hooda, and Sikkimese actor Sang Hae. Early in an interview, Randeep Hooda revealed that he became a part of the film because he respects Salman Khan a lot. He added that he was not keen to do a negative role but since he has collaborated with the superstar before in Kick and Sultan, he now wanted to see how Saman Khan hunts for his character in the film.

Talking about Acharya, the film will be directed by Koratala Siva and will also feature South actor Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role. Moreover, there were also reports of actor Trisha opting out of Chiranjeevi’s film. The actor informed everyone about her exit on Twitter due to some creative differences.

Acharya reportedly revolves around a Naxalite-turned-social reformer who initiates a fight against the endowments department. Earlier there were also reports that the makers are keen to collaborate with Mahesh Babu to play an extended cameo and Regina Cassandra to appear in a special appearance.

