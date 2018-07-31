The song Achche Din from Fanney Khan film is a satire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous catch-phrase during BJP's 2014 Lok Sabha elections campaign. The song explains the condition of a common man today where he is inadequately clothed, fed and sheltered.

Praising or criticising the political scenario in the country through movies and songs has been in practice for a long time. Remember the yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar, who was fondly called Bharat for the patriotism-filled underlines in almost every movie of his? Or the more recent Nayak movie where Anil Kapoor replaced a crooked Chief Minister and launched an all-out attack on the corrupt government system in one day?

Well, the trends haven’t changed much in Bollywood. There is an upcoming Hindi film Fanney Khan that is to hit the silver screen on August 3, Friday, but before its release, it has become a subject to a larger debate. A light-hearted and quick-witted song from the movie is spreading like a wildfire and drawing largely positive reactions from the public.

The song Achche Din is a satire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous catch-phrase during BJP’s 2014 Lok Sabha elections campaign. The song explains the condition of a common man today where he is inadequately clothed, fed and sheltered.

The song further laments the condition of an underprivileged in the country and how he still continues to strive for the better days.

The song is written by renowned lyricist Irshad Kamil and features Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in it. Amit Trivedi has given his voice and music to the finely written song.

Here are the full lyrics of the song:

Khuda tumhein pranaam hai saadar

Par toone di bas ek hi chaadar

Kya odhein kya bichhayenge

Mere achche din kab aayenge? x (2)

Do roti aur ek langoti

Ek langoti aur woh bhi chhoti

Ismein kya badan chhupayenge

Mere achche din kab aayenge? x (2)

Main khaali khaali tha

Main khaali khaali hoon

Main khaali khaali khoya khoya sa x (2)

Mere achche din kab aayenge? x (2)

Ho geet nahi yeh mera dard hai

Kaise yeh rozana hi gaata jaaun main

Khaali khaali jebon mein khwaab hain

Khwaab hain poore jo hote nahi

Waqt hua nakhoon ke jaisa

Bedardi se jisko main kaatun

Roz zarurat aur khwahish ke

Beech mein khud ko kaise main baatun

Mere tukde ho jayenge

Mere achche din kab aayenge? x (2)

Main khaali khaali tha

Main khaali khaali hoon

Main khaali khaali khoya khoya sa x (2)

Mere achche din kab aayenge? x (2)

Achche din, achche din ho ho ho x (4)

Na jaane yeh kab aayenge?

Here’s the full song:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More