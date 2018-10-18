The real life hero, acid attacks survivor Laxmi Agarwal has an untold story which will now be spread with Meghna Gulzar's direction. This biopic will feature Deepika Padukone as Laxmi, marking her entry into biopic genre. After knowing Deepika's reaction for the movie, the audience wanted to know what Laxmi wants to say about it. Well,she is all praises for the makers and as a surprise she also wants to sing a song in the movie.

Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone is all set to enter the world of biopic with an exceptional untold story. Raazi director Meghna Gulzar who is back to back giving massive hits to Bollywood is going to make a biopic on the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal’s life that will also make people aware of such incidents. After giving blockbusters like Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani which were period dramas, the gorgeous actor is gearing up experiment differently this time.

Now, the most awaited reaction was of real-life hero Laxmi Agarwal who overcame such a painful incident in her life. While interacting to a recognised media body, she said that she is very happy that Deepika Padukone is going to portray her role in the movie further she added that she is no one to judge her for something she herself cannot do. Praising Deepika, Laxmi said that the actor has played wonderful characters on screen and she believes that Deepika will give her best to this role too.

Adding to it, Laxmi said that she wants to thank Deepika, Meghna and the entire team who will be working together on the film. Expressing her happiness about the movie, she said that Meghna Gulzar will be spreading an awareness through this movie. Laxmi told the media person that she signed the movie in the year 2016 and the official announcement has been made now. Through this, she also revealed her desire of singing a song for the movie. Let’s hope that it gets fulfilled.

Laxmi was just 15 when she was attacked by a 32-year-old man with acid. The man did it out of revenge as he wanted Laxmi to accept his love. Since this terrible accident happened, the girl has been spreading awareness about it. Talking about the lead actor Deepika, she said in an recent interview that she was deeply moved when heard the story. she said that it is a story not just of gross violence, but of strength, courage, hope and victory. It has had such a massive impact on her that she personally and creatively needed go beyond.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More