Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who recently made headlines with his latest feature film God, Sex and Truth, is once again in news for all the wrong reasons. According to latest reports, Hyderabad police questioned the filmmaker in regard with a case of obscenity booked against him for his movie God, Sex and Truth, and also for allegedly insulting the modesty of a woman and now a new problem has come up.

The inconvenience for Ram Gopal Varma does not appear to end. His disputable docu-show God, Sex And Truth, including porn star Mia Malkova, has drawn the wrath of a few women’s’ rights groups for its ‘strong and shocking’ substance. RGV was even barbecued by the Hyderabad police after an instance of vulgarity and offending the unobtrusiveness of a lady was held up against him. Presently, Ram Gopal Varma maybe put in jail, if a report in Great Andhra is to be accepted.

An activist has purportedly asserted that she has evidence that RGV filmed God, Sex And Truth in Hyderabad, and not Europe, as he has been stating. The activist is said to have pictures which bolster her claim that Mia Malkova had flown down to India to shoot for the film. Evidently, in a couple of off-camera photographs that have surfaced via web-based networking media, RGV’s dear companions from Tollywood can be seen. Making a porn film in India has genuine lawful implications, the distribution reports, and the staff of the five-star inn in which the film was shot, additionally stands to confront discipline.

ALSO READ: Vishal Bharadwaj delays Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan starrer due to their health concerns

Meanwhile, amid the spate of protests against his film, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to post a message that his lawyers will do the talking from now on. “People blaming me for saying derogatory things, called me PERVERT, PSYCHO, TERRORIST and I should be SHOT. Anyways my lawyers are initiating the necessary action for the law to take its own course and I am further not going to speak on matters under investigation and subjudice (sic),” he wrote.

People blaming me for saying derogatory things, called me PERVERT,PSYCHO, TERRORIST and I should be SHOT. Anyways my lawyers are initiating the necessary action for law to take its own course and I am further not going to speak on matters under investigation and subjudice. — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 20, 2018

ALSO READ: Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan to shoot the film’s climax in Rajasthan

ALSO READ: Tiger Shroff inspired me to take up action scenes in Baaghi 2, says Disha Patani

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App