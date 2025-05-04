Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Actor Ajaz Khan Booked In Rape Case After Woman’s Allegations

A Charkop police official stated that the woman approached the authorities recently, alleging that Khan sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

Actor Ajaz Khan has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman, who claims he exploited her under the guise of offering help to break into the film industry. Following her complaint, police have filed a case and launched an investigation.

Allegations of Assault Across Multiple Locations

A Charkop police official stated that the woman approached the authorities recently, alleging that Khan sexually assaulted her on several occasions.

She said the actor had promised to help her land roles in films, but instead took advantage of her trust.

“The actor has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections concerning rape and a probe is underway,” the official said.

Previous Controversy Linked to Web Show ‘House Arrest’

This isn’t the first time Ajaz Khan has found himself entangled in legal trouble. He was earlier named in a separate case related to a web series titled House Arrest on the Ullu app.

The show had drawn criticism for featuring objectionable content, and video clips from the series, which have gone viral, appear to show Khan pressuring contestants into performing intimate scenes.

In the footage, he is also seen posing vulgar questions to participants, including female contestants.

Ongoing Investigation and Public Scrutiny

With the current case now registered, police are moving ahead with their inquiry. The allegations have reignited debate over exploitation within the entertainment industry and the use of promises as leverage for abuse.

Officials have not provided further details about Khan’s response to the allegations or whether he has been taken into custody.

ALSO READ: Babil Khan In Tears, Expresses Frustration With Bollywood In Emotional Video, Clarifies 'Misunderstood' Comments

 

