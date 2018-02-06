The Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has prescribed giving of privileged D Litt on Amitabh Bachchan amid its meeting this year, its bad habit chancellor said.The megastar has been suggested for the respect for his deep-rooted commitment in the field of acting in a profession spreading over more than four decades. On-screen character executive Amal Palekar was presented D.Litt by the college last year.The assembly is slated to be hung on May 8.

Amitabh Bachchan, affectionately known as Big B, is no stranger to honours. In a profession spreading over 50 years, he has amassed enough trophies, statuettes, privileged titles, degrees et cetera. Subsequent to appearing in 1969, Big B was the undisputed leader of 1980s Bollywood. After a break in the 1990s, he returned, more grounded than at any other time, this time grizzled, yet with a similar moxy and ability, he was known for in his younger days. There was the same furious young fellow stewing underneath that wrinkled outside. In 2003, Time magazine called him the “Undisputed Godfather of Bollywood”. He holds a record 4 National Awards, 15 Filmfare Awards and different trophies that would be excessively various, making it impossible to compete with, especially with movies like Sholay and Don under his belt.

The Rabindra Bharati University (RBU) has decided to confer a D.Litt on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for his contribution in the field of arts. RBU vice-chancellor Sabyasachi Basu Ray Chaudhury said that the executive council of the university has recommended the name of Amitabh Bachchan for the honour and sent the proposal to Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, who is the chancellor of the University, for his approval.

“We have sent our proposal to the honourable chancellor to confer D.Litt on Amitabh Bachchan for contribution in the field of arts. The proposal was sent about 10 days ago. We are yet to get a response from the chancellor,” professor Roy Chowdhury said. The Rabindra Bharati University was established in 1962 to mark the birth centenary of the poet and Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.