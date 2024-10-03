Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Actor And TV Host Mario Lopez Is Getting A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lopez has also made appearances on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The Rookie," and voiced the recurring role of 'Cruz' on Disney's animated series "Elena of Avalor," alongside his daughter Gia.

Actor And TV Host Mario Lopez Is Getting A Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor and television host Mario Lopez will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Variety reported. According to Variety, Lopez will be felicitated with the honour by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on October 10.

Lopez will receive his star in the category of television. Walk of Famer and iHeart Media Personality Ellen K will be the emcee of the event, and joining emcee Ellen K will be actor Mark Wahlberg, Elvia Lopez, and Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, as per the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s official website.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said that the honour is a well-deserved tribute to Lopez’s impressive career as a television personality.

“Mario Lopez’s star on the Walk of Fame is a well-deserved tribute to his impressive career as a television personality. Many of us watched Mario grow up on the television screen, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honour him on his birthday! This award is definitely the cherry on top,” Ana Martinez said.

Lopez became a household name as ‘AC Slater’ on the hit ’90s teen series, “Saved By The Bell,” and he appeared and produced two seasons of the “Saved By The Bell” reboot for NBC’s Peacock. As an actor, Lopez also appeared on the NBC hit drama “This is Us” and the CW series “Jane the Virgin.”

Lopez has also made appearances on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Rookie,” and voiced the recurring role of ‘Cruz’ on Disney’s animated series “Elena of Avalor,” alongside his daughter Gia.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Did Luke Bryan Take A Dig At Beyonce After She Got Snubbed By CMA?  

Filed under

celebrity news hollywood Mario Lopez Trending news World news

Also Read

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

How Does Marburg Virus Spread And What Are Its Symptoms?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Operation Opera: Will Israel Repeat It’s Most Daring Airstrike This Time Against Iran?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Why Is Michael Jordan Filing A Lawsuit Against NASCAR?

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

Israel Confirms Elimination Of 3 Hamas Leaders In Gaza Strike

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

R Ashwin Denied World Record Due To Administration Oversight? Big Claim Emerges

Entertainment

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

Is Spider-Man Spin-Off With Venom Not Happening Anymore? Tom Hardy Shares BIG Update

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Vivek Agnihotri FINALLY Announces The Delhi Files-The Bengal Chapter Release Date- Check Here!

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, And Allu Arjun Slam Telangana Minister’s Remarks- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox